 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man fatally stabbed at assisted living facility; resident arrested

0 Comments
SAITAMA

Police in Niiza City, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 29-year-old unemployed man who lives in an assisted living facility on suspicion of fatally stabbing another resident of the facility, who was in his 40s.

According to police, a call came into 110 at around 3:50 p.m. from the assisted living facility, in which the caller said that he had stabbed someone, TV Asahi reported.

When police arrived, they found the victim who lived on the first floor of the facility collapsed, bleeding from the upper half of his body. He was taken to hospital, but died about two hours later.

A blood-stained kitchen knife was found nearby.

Police arrested Kanta Shimizu, who lives on the second floor of the same facility.

Police said Shimizu has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, "I stabbed him after we got into an argument about money."

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

30 Tattoo Friendly Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Biwa: Japanese Apricot & Sweet Lemon Bars Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Water Parks in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Survive Japan’s Rainy Season in June: 10 Practical Ways to Stay Dry

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Sakurayama Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

How Much Does a Foreign Engineer Make in Japan in 2025?

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Summer Camp: Personalized Learning Adventures At Elev8

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Knowing Your Worth In An International Relationship

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

10 Japanese Apartment Features I Didn’t Know I Needed

GaijinPot Blog

Iwate Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel