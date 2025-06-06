Man fatally stabbed at assisted living facility; resident arrested

Police in Niiza City, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 29-year-old unemployed man who lives in an assisted living facility on suspicion of fatally stabbing another resident of the facility, who was in his 40s.

According to police, a call came into 110 at around 3:50 p.m. from the assisted living facility, in which the caller said that he had stabbed someone, TV Asahi reported.

When police arrived, they found the victim who lived on the first floor of the facility collapsed, bleeding from the upper half of his body. He was taken to hospital, but died about two hours later.

A blood-stained kitchen knife was found nearby.

Police arrested Kanta Shimizu, who lives on the second floor of the same facility.

Police said Shimizu has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, "I stabbed him after we got into an argument about money."

