Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man fatally stabbed at entrance to home

0 Comments
KANAGAWA

A 55-year-old man died after being stabbed after he opened the front door at his home in Chigasaki, Kanzawa Prefecture, on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1 p.m. Police said they received a call from the wife of the victim, Hiroyuki Shikata, a company employee, saying that a man had stabbed her husband, Kyodo News reported. Shikata was taken to hospital where he died soon after arrival due to stab wounds to his chest and head.

Shikata's wife told police that he answered the front door after someone buzzed. She said that when he opened the door, a man whom she did not know started stabbing her husband.

The attacker, who fled on foot, is described as being about 175 cms tall and was wearing beige workman’s clothing.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Movies About Rock Bands You Need To Watch Now

GaijinPot Blog

From Baths to Tea: 5 Ways to Use Yuzu to Survive Winter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How To Find A Foreign Baby Name That Also Works in Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

Speech Delays In Bilingual Kids

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese Culture and Folklore in Persona 5

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

How to Rent a Car in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How To Choose the Best Online Tutoring Service in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

What to Expect as an ALT in Japan

GaijinPot Blog