Man fatally stabbed at entrance to home

A 55-year-old man died after being stabbed after he opened the front door at his home in Chigasaki, Kanzawa Prefecture, on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1 p.m. Police said they received a call from the wife of the victim, Hiroyuki Shikata, a company employee, saying that a man had stabbed her husband, Kyodo News reported. Shikata was taken to hospital where he died soon after arrival due to stab wounds to his chest and head.

Shikata's wife told police that he answered the front door after someone buzzed. She said that when he opened the door, a man whom she did not know started stabbing her husband.

The attacker, who fled on foot, is described as being about 175 cms tall and was wearing beige workman’s clothing.

