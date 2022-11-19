Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man fatally stabbed at home in Miyagi Prefecture

MIYAGI

A 64-year-old man died in hospital after he was stabbed at his home in Wakuya, Miyagi Prefecture, on Saturday night.

According to police, Eijiro Mikawa was stabbed at the entrance to his home at around 7:50 p.m., Fuji TV reported. A man was seem leaving the scene in a car, police said.

Mikawa, who is self-employed, was taken to hospital, where he died about an hour later due to loss of blood from a stab wound to his chest.

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the car the suspect drove.

