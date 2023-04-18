Man fatally stabbed at home in Miyagi Prefecture

Police in Shibata, Miyagi Prefecture, said a 54-year-old man was fatally dead outside the front door to his house on Monday.

According to police, an autopsy showed that Ryuichi Murakami, a company employee, died due to loss of blood from a stab wound to his right thigh, Kyodo News reported. Murakami was found collapsed just outside the front door to his home at around 7 a.m.

Police said Murakami had the day off work Monday but was still dressed in his work clothes from the previous day. They believe he was attacked as he returned home on Sunday night.

Local media reported that Murakami, who lived alone, recently moved to the house in mid-March after his previous house was destroyed by fire in Ogawara in Miyagi Prefecture in February. He was renting the house which had been vacant for several years.

