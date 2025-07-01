 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man fatally stabbed at law firm office in Tokyo; suspect arrested

0 Comments
TOKYO

A man in his 30s was fatally stabbed at a law firm office in Tokyo's busy Ikebukuro area on Tuesday and the suspected assailant has been arrested, police said.

An emergency call was made around 11:50 a.m. from the Adire law firm office in the Sunshine 60 building,  reporting that a staff member had been stabbed. The victim was taken to hospital with no vital signs and later confirmed dead.

The male suspect, who is in his 50s, is believed to be an acquaintance of the victim. He fled the scene but turned himself in at a nearby police box and was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The suspect, who stabbed the victim several times including in the neck, was carrying a knife when he showed up at the police box, an investigative source said.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Tokyo, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held July 15, 2025 from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Appliances to Stay Cool During Summer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Tinted Sunscreen: Formulas, Coverage & Protection

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

GaijinPot Blog

food

5 All-Time Favorite Conveyor Belt Sushi Train Chain Restaurants in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Hayama: The Best Zushi Beach Alternative Near Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Top 10 Sunflower Fields in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Groped, Scared, Disgusted: Stories Of Dealing With Chikan in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Might Finally Switch to the Romaji System You Already Use

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kagawa

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

10 Best Beaches Near Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog