crime

Man fatally stabbed by acquaintance after drinking session in Osaka

OSAKA

A 55-year-old man died after being stabbed by another man with whom he had been drinking in Osaka early Saturday.

According to police, the victim, Hiroyuki Niita, had been drinking at a bar in Hirano Ward with several others, Kyodo News reported. After closing time, the group started to split up. However, Niita and one other man in the group got into an argument outside the bar at around 1:20 a.m., a passerby told police.

Shortly after, another member of the group called 119 and said that his friend was lying on the sidewalk, bleeding from a wound to the stomach. Niita was taken to hospital where he died about an hour later due to loss blood from knife wounds to his stomach and right side.

Police said they are looking for the victim’s acquaintance who is in his 50s. A blood-stained knife was left at the scene.

A nearby resident, a woman in her 70s, told reporters that recently there have been many fights outside bars in the area and that she wishes they would close earlier.

