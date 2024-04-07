Man fatally stabbed by co-worker in Hyogo Prefecture

A Vietnamese man in his 30s was stabbed to death at a company dormitory in Itami, Hyogo Prefecture, on Sunday and police are questioning a co-worker of the victim.

According to police, a woman called 119 at around 3:15 p.m. and said a man had been stabbed, Kobe Shimbun reported. When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim bleeding from a knife wound to the abdomen. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said several people were at the dorm at the time and added that they are questioning one of the victim’s co-workers, a Vietnamese man in his 30s.

The dormitory is located in a residential area about 1.2 kilometers west of Hankyu Railway’s Inano Station.

