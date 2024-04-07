 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man fatally stabbed by co-worker in Hyogo Prefecture

3 Comments
HYOGO

A Vietnamese man in his 30s was stabbed to death at a company dormitory in Itami, Hyogo Prefecture, on Sunday and police are questioning a co-worker of the victim.

According to police, a woman called 119 at around 3:15 p.m. and said a man had been stabbed, Kobe Shimbun reported. When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim bleeding from a knife wound to the abdomen. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said several people were at the dorm at the time and added that they are questioning one of the victim’s co-workers, a Vietnamese man in his 30s.

The dormitory is located in a residential area about 1.2 kilometers west of Hankyu Railway’s Inano Station.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

Second stabbing of its kind by a Vietnamese on a workmate within the last week in Kansai. Ive been warning about these chaps for a while and their violent crime is increasing.

Something needs to be done.

-2 ( +4 / -6 )

Sounds like some built up resentment.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Redemption

Sounds like a bad egg to me bruv. A no good wally brain who will now serve a long stretch and be deported.

Good riddance to bad rubbish I say .

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Bihoku Hillside Park

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Magical Girl Anime: The Lasting Legacy

Savvy Tokyo

Cherry Blossom Season in Tokyo: Everything You Need to Know

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Shinjuku

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Understanding Mount Fuji’s New Fees and Rules

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

See Where Cherry Blossoms Are Blooming Now in Japan on GaijinPot Travel

GaijinPot Blog

Toyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Japanese Self-Pleasure Toys for Women

Savvy Tokyo

The 10 Best Things to Do in Akihabara

GaijinPot Blog

Kumobaike Pond

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 1 – 7, 2024

Savvy Tokyo