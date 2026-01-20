 Japan Today
crime

Man fatally stabbed in basement of apartment building in Himeji

HIMEJI, Hyogo

A 33-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the basement of an apartment building in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, on Tuesday.

According to police, Daisuke Kida was found collapsed in a state of cardiac arrest outside the apartment building where he lived, at around 8 a.m. by workers at a nearby construction site, TV Asahi reported. He was taken to the hospital, but was later confirmed dead.

Police said bloodstains were found on the driver's seat of Kida's car, which was in the underground parking lot. He managed to stagger up the ramp to street level before collapsing.

No knife or any other weapon was found near Kida’s car, police said.

The scene is located in a residential area approximately two kilometers northwest of JR Himeji Station.

The apparent rise in domestic violent crime should be higher on parties’ election manifestos than the perceived threat from China

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

