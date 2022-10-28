Man fatally stabbed in Ehime karaoke parlor

Police in Ainan, Ehime Prefecture, have arrested a 74-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 69-year-old man in a karaoke parlor.

The incident occurred at around 4 p.m at the Monroe karaoke parlor, Nankai Hoso reported. Police said that Masaharu Kikuchi is accused of stabbing Ko Kakuda in the chest after an argument. An employee called 119 to report the incident. Kakuda was taken to hospital where he died about 40 minutes later.

Police said Kikuchi has admitted to the charge.

