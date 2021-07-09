Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man fatally stabbed in Kyoto love hotel

7 Comments
KYOTO

A man in his 30s died after being stabbed in a love hotel in Kyoto on Friday. Police said a woman who was in the room with the man, suffered injuries and is also in hospital.

According to police, a hotel employee called 110 at around 5:35 p.m. Friday and said a woman had stabbed a man in a room at the hotel in Fushimi Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead later Friday. 

The woman also suffered knife wounds but her condition is stable, police said, adding they will question her further when she recovers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

7 Comments
Login to comment

RIP

0 ( +0 / -0 )

We don’t have the full story yet. Still, it get’s you, right here.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The woman may have ‘defensive wounds’ and luckily, was able to turn the tables on her assailant?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

she wasn't satisfied?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Crazy stories. World is getting insane.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Another unfolding, tragic story from yet, another of Japan’s ‘Arenas of Love’.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

7 Types of Harassment in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Beginner’s Guide to Supermarket Shopping in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

Mix Business With Pleasure At Tokyo American Club Nihonbashi

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

Live

Want to Live in an Abandoned House in Japan? Here’s Why it’s Not Really ‘Free’

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #138: Fatigue is ‘No Reason for a Break’ Says Former Tokyo Governor

GaijinPot Blog

Remote Work Opportunities in Japan for the Month of July

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Recipe: Matcha Ice Cream

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Anime Heroes Who Are Actually Jerks

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Challenging Japan’s ‘Girl Power’ Concept Through Badass Training

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

Transform Your Child Over The Summer From An Internet Consumer To A Digital Creator

Savvy Tokyo