Man fatally stabbed in Kyoto love hotel

A man in his 30s died after being stabbed in a love hotel in Kyoto on Friday. Police said a woman who was in the room with the man, suffered injuries and is also in hospital.

According to police, a hotel employee called 110 at around 5:35 p.m. Friday and said a woman had stabbed a man in a room at the hotel in Fushimi Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead later Friday.

The woman also suffered knife wounds but her condition is stable, police said, adding they will question her further when she recovers.

