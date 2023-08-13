Man fatally stabbed near train station in Sapporo

A man died of knife wounds after being found collapsed outside a ramen restaurant in Sapporo, Hokkaido, on Sunday night.

According to police, a man called 119 at around 4:20 p.m. and said that a man was bleeding from a wound in his chest outside the restaurant about 1.5 kilometers west of Shiroishi Station, Kyodo News reported.

The man was taken to hospital but died Sunday night. Police have not yet released his name.

Police said they are questioning several people, believed to be the victim’s acquaintances, who were outside the ramen restaurant when they arrived. The restaurant was closed at the time.

© Japan Today