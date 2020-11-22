Suspect arrested over fatal stabbing on Miyazaki street

Police in Miyazaki City on Monday arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he allegedly stabbed another man after an argument on Sunday night.

According to police, Yoshiharu Hisatsune, a construction worker, has admitted to stabbing Otohiko Saito, 47. Fuji TV reported that a passerby saw Saito lying on the street near JR Sadowara Station at around 11:25 p.m. Sunday and called 110. Saito was taken to hospital where he died from multiple stab wounds at around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Police said that prior to the incident, Saito had been drinking with friends at a nearby pub. His friends told police they heard Saito having an argument with someone on his phone before they parted. Police said Hisatsune left a blood-stained knife and personal belongings at the scene.

© Japan Today