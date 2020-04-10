Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man fatally stabbed on Tokyo street

TOKYO

A 47-year-old Chinese man died after being found stabbed on a street in Tokyo on Sunday morning.

According to police, a passerby found the man, bleeding from multiple stab wounds to his stomach, collapsed on a street crossing in Edogawa Ward at around 1:35 a.m., Fuji TV reported. Police said the man, identified as Tatsusen Cho, was taken to hospital where he died about an hour later.

At around 4:30 a.m., a man called 110 from a Chinese restaurant about 200 meters from the scene of the stabbing and said he was injured. Police said the caller was a Chinese man in his 30s who had apparently stabbed himself. A blood-stained knife was beside him.

Police said his life is not in danger and will wait until he recovers before questioning him about Cho's murder.

The incident occurred about 700 meters from Kasai Station on the Tozai subway line.

