Man fatally stabbed outside drugstore in Nagasaki Prefecture

Police in Tsushima, Nagasaki Prefecture, said Saturday a man died after being found with a knife wound outside a drugstore.

According to police and local media reports, an employee of the drugstore called 110 at around 10 a.m. Saturday and said a man was lying outside the store, bleeding from the chest.

Police said the man, who appeared to be in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he died due to loss of blood from a knife wound.

The drugstore is located along National Route 382 and police said they examining surveillance camera footage to try and find out what happened.

© Japan Today