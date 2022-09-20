Man fatally stabbed outside Hokkaido home

Police in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, have arrested a 56-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 32-year-old man outside his home and wounding his wife.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6 p.m. Local media quoted police as saying that Kazuto Kawaguchi allegedly stabbed Takao Kanazawa several times in the neck outside his house. Kawaguchi, who lives in the neighborhood, is also accused of stabbing Kanazawa's wife who sought help from a neighbor.

A neighbor who saw the attack called 110. Police rushed to the scene and arrested Kawaguchi who was still outside the victim’s residence.

Kanazawa was taken to hospital where he died shortly after arrival. Police said his wife was also taken to hospital where doctors said her wound was not life-threatening.

Police said they have not yet determined if Kawaguchi and Kanazawa knew each other or if there was any trouble between them.

