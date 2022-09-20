Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man fatally stabbed outside Hokkaido home

0 Comments
HOKKAIDO

Police in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, have arrested a 56-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 32-year-old man outside his home and wounding his wife.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6 p.m. Local media quoted police as saying that Kazuto Kawaguchi allegedly stabbed Takao Kanazawa several times in the neck outside his house. Kawaguchi, who lives in the neighborhood, is also accused of stabbing Kanazawa's wife who sought help from a neighbor.

A neighbor who saw the attack called 110. Police rushed to the scene and arrested Kawaguchi who was still outside the victim’s residence.

Kanazawa was taken to hospital where he died shortly after arrival. Police said his wife was also taken to hospital where doctors said her wound was not life-threatening.

Police said they have not yet determined if Kawaguchi and Kanazawa knew each other or if there was any trouble between them.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Choosing your own bicycle in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Historical and Quirky Places to Visit in Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ikigai In Practice

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Affordable Japanese Goods to Elevate Your Self-Care Sunday

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Camping in Japan: A Trip to Yamanashi

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

It’s Time To Talk About No-Mask Anxiety

Savvy Tokyo

6 Jobs in Japan for Engineers, Marketers and Finance Pros

GaijinPot Blog

The Pros and Cons of Living on Tokyo’s Outskirts

GaijinPot Blog