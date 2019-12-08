Man fatally stabbed outside home in Shizuoka Pref

A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death outside his home in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Sunday night.

According to police, Kyota Nakata, a company employee, was visited by a male acquaintance at his house in Hamakita Ward at around 9 p.m., Fuji TV reported. He then went outside with the man and staggered back into the house a few minutes later, bleeding from knife wounds. His wife called 110.

Nakata was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said a bloodied knife was found outside the house and the suspect was seen fleeing the scene in a car.

