crime

Man fatally stabbed, woman wounded in home attack

IWAKI, Fukushima

A 46-year-old unemployed man was fatally stabbed and his mother, who is in her 70s, was wounded by a 40-year-old unemployed man at their municipal residence in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, on Friday.

Police said they received a call at around 4:30 a.m. Friday from a man who said that he and his mother had been stabbed. Fuji TV reported. Police went to the home of Hideyuki Takeda and his mother and found them bleeding from knife wounds to the neck and stomach.

The suspect, Yoshinobu Suzuki, was still at the scene and a bloodied knife was found. The two victims were taken to hospital where the son was pronounced dead. His mother, whose wounds are not life-threatening, told police Suzuki stabbed her son first and then attacked her when she tried to stop him.

Police said Suzuki was an acquaintance of Takeda and had been staying at the house for a few days. Takeda’s mother said that a few hours prior to the stabbings, her son and Suzuki had been quarreling over an unspecified matter.

