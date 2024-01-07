Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man finds 2 children dead, wife unconscious in apparent murder-suicide bid

UTSUNOMIYA, Tochigi

Two boys aged four and two have died and their 33-year-old mother is unconscious in what police believe was an apparent murder-suicide attempt at their home in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, the woman’s 32-year-old husband returned home at around 10 p.m. Sunday and found the three, and called 119, Kyodo News reported. His two sons were declared dead at the scene, while his wife remains in a coma, police said Monday.

Police said the mother and her children were found on futons in the living room on the first floor. A knife was found near the wife who had apparently stabbed herself. 

The brothers did not suffer any knife wounds, and police said an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of their deaths. 

Police said there was a suicide note beside the woman, which was addressed to her husband.

