Noto Quake Relief
crime

Man finds firefighter sleeping in his living room

SHIZUOKA

Police in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of home invasion after he was found sleeping in another person’s home on Sunday morning.

According to police, the 53-year-old man who lives in the house awoke and found the intruder, who is a firefighter, sleeping on a sofa in the living room and called police, local media reported. The two men do not know each other.

Police said the firefighter was drunk at the time and quoted him as saying he does remembers entering the house at around 5 a.m. but nothing other than that. 

The lock to the man's house had been broken for some time.

he does remembers entering the house at around 5 a.m. but nothing other than that.

Common phrase in Japan, I don't remember that.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Happened to me once when I was living in Taiwan. The guy was asleep half-way into my window. I'd recently noticed money missing, but he was a poor student, so I let him off with a stern warning.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

