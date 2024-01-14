Man finds firefighter sleeping in his living room

Police in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of home invasion after he was found sleeping in another person’s home on Sunday morning.

According to police, the 53-year-old man who lives in the house awoke and found the intruder, who is a firefighter, sleeping on a sofa in the living room and called police, local media reported. The two men do not know each other.

Police said the firefighter was drunk at the time and quoted him as saying he does remembers entering the house at around 5 a.m. but nothing other than that.

The lock to the man's house had been broken for some time.

