Man fined ¥500,000 for killing 13 crows with pesticide

A court in Nagoya has handed down a summary judgement against a 63-year-old man, fining him 500,000 yen for violating the wildlife protection and hunting law after he poisoned 13 crows with food containing pesticide.

According to the court, Jun Hattori, a hospital staff member, admitted to the allegations and said he poisoned the crows because they were cawing loudly every morning, Kyodo News reported.

Hattori fed the crows scraps of food containing the pesticide cyanophos at a temple compound and its parking lot on March 8. Thirteen crows died from ingesting the toxic pesticide, prompting the head priest at the temple to consult with police.

Hattori was identified after an analysis of surveillance camera footage.

