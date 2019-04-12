Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police investigate the site where a man snatched a handgun from a police officer and fired it in Yokohama on Friday. Photo: KYODO
crime

Man fires gun snatched from police officer in Yokohama

3 Comments
YOKOHAMA

A man snatched a handgun from a police officer and fired it on a street in Yokohama on Friday morning but there were no reports of injuries, police said.

The police arrested the man, believed to be in his 20s to 30s, on suspicion of obstructing the officer's duty after he fired the gun once around 11:30 a.m. in a residential area of Isogo Ward, they said.

The shooting allegedly took place after two police officers responded to an emergency call after a person was reported to have kicked a vehicle.

Japan has recently seen a series of serious incidents in which police officers have had their firearms taken from them.

Among them, a former member of the Self-Defense Forces stabbed to death a senior officer at a police box in Toyama, took his handgun and fatally shot a security guard at nearby school in June last year.

Earlier this year, the National Police Agency said it will introduce new pistol holsters designed to prevent officers from being disarmed in hostile situations.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

Tell me again why Japanese police carry guns. It seems the only times they are used is by crims that steal them or for suicide.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Tell me again why Japanese police carry guns. It seems the only times they are used is by crims that steal them or for suicide.

exactly! LOL!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Obviously, it is easy to remove a police officer's firearm from its holster.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Are the police in Japan properly trained in physical combat? I would assume so, but they do tend to have accidents like this far too often. That or it takes a squadron to bring down one man.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

5 Of The Best Places To Get A Maternity Massage In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Love In Japan: Handling The ‘What’s Your Type?’ Question Like A Pro

Savvy Tokyo

Castles

Oshi Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japanese Visual Novels: What They Are and 5 Recommendations

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 13-14

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Culture

Starbucks Japan Launching New Frappuccinos with Ridiculous Hashtag Names

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Earning Extra Income for English Teachers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya