Man fires gun snatched from police officer in Yokohama

Police investigate the site where a man snatched a handgun from a police officer and fired it in Yokohama on Friday.

A man snatched a handgun from a police officer and fired it on a street in Yokohama on Friday morning but there were no reports of injuries, police said.

The police arrested the man, believed to be in his 20s to 30s, on suspicion of obstructing the officer's duty after he fired the gun once around 11:30 a.m. in a residential area of Isogo Ward, they said.

The shooting allegedly took place after two police officers responded to an emergency call after a person was reported to have kicked a vehicle.

Japan has recently seen a series of serious incidents in which police officers have had their firearms taken from them.

Among them, a former member of the Self-Defense Forces stabbed to death a senior officer at a police box in Toyama, took his handgun and fatally shot a security guard at nearby school in June last year.

Earlier this year, the National Police Agency said it will introduce new pistol holsters designed to prevent officers from being disarmed in hostile situations.

