Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man flashes girl, asks how she rates him on 1-10 scale, then pays her ¥3,000

8 Comments
KANAGAWA

Police in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of indecent exposure after he dropped his pants in front of a 17-year-old high school girl, asked how she rated him and then paid her 3,000 yen.

According to police, Taro Yakabe, who is the manager of Hitachi Ltd’s planning division, approached the girl outside Shioiri Station in Yokosuka at around 9:30 p.m. on Nov 23 and asked if she would take part in a survey for which she would be paid.

The girl went with him to a nearby car parking lot where he dropped his pants. Yakabe then asked the girl how she would rate him on a scale of one to 10m gave her 3,000 yen and left. The girl reported the incident to a koban near the station.

Police said that 30 minutes earlier, Yakabe did the same thing with another woman, in her 20s, and paid her 5,000 yen.

Police identified Yakabe through street surveillance camera footage and the girl's description and he was arrested on Thursday. They said he has denied the charge and quoted him as saying he was drunk and has no recollection of either incident.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

8 Comments
Login to comment

I still want to know how much she rated him.

7 ( +7 / -0 )

Perhaps the first lady gave him a higher score as she got 5,000 yen! Weird all round.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

So both the 17 year old and 20 year old actually rated him and took the money?

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Taro Yakabe, who is the manager of Hitachi Ltd’s planning division

Thats one of the problems with having a labor shortage. Even sociopaths, mental cases and dropkicks can walk into management jobs in Nikkei 225 listed companies.

Throw the book at this piece of garbage Yakabe.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Man that young lady can consider herself fortunate nothing worse happened.

”Can I an older strange man take you (a minor) to a parking lot at night to do something”.

The answer is no young lady! What the hell is the matter with you? What if he stuffed you in the trunk? What if there were three others waiting?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

This has to be something he read in a manga magazine. What a creep!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Dude's warming up to the Olympic!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

No word on whether the girls were able to keep the money.

Heck, anyone can flash me if they pay me 3000-5000 yen.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nagano

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Recycling Clothes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

The Coronavirus and English Teacher Recruiting in Japan for 2021: Your Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Manage Your Weight and Promote Health with Oolong Tea

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How To Cope With The Shock Of Being An Outsider In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sticking To Your Goals With A Vision Board

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Zenko-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

Shoe Shopping in Japan: The Size Conundrum

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #115: Standardized University Entrance Exam Kanji Trap

GaijinPot Blog