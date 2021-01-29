Man flashes girl, asks how she rates him on 1-10 scale, then pays her ¥3,000

Police in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of indecent exposure after he dropped his pants in front of a 17-year-old high school girl, asked how she rated him and then paid her 3,000 yen.
According to police, Taro Yakabe, who is the manager of Hitachi Ltd’s planning division, approached the girl outside Shioiri Station in Yokosuka at around 9:30 p.m. on Nov 23 and asked if she would take part in a survey for which she would be paid.
The girl went with him to a nearby car parking lot where he dropped his pants. Yakabe then asked the girl how she would rate him on a scale of one to 10m gave her 3,000 yen and left. The girl reported the incident to a koban near the station.
Police said that 30 minutes earlier, Yakabe did the same thing with another woman, in her 20s, and paid her 5,000 yen.
Police identified Yakabe through street surveillance camera footage and the girl's description and he was arrested on Thursday. They said he has denied the charge and quoted him as saying he was drunk and has no recollection of either incident.© Japan Today
Pukey2
I still want to know how much she rated him.
serendipitous1
Perhaps the first lady gave him a higher score as she got 5,000 yen! Weird all round.
marcelito
So both the 17 year old and 20 year old actually rated him and took the money?
Fighto!
Thats one of the problems with having a labor shortage. Even sociopaths, mental cases and dropkicks can walk into management jobs in Nikkei 225 listed companies.
Throw the book at this piece of garbage Yakabe.
thepersoniamnow
Man that young lady can consider herself fortunate nothing worse happened.
”Can I an older strange man take you (a minor) to a parking lot at night to do something”.
The answer is no young lady! What the hell is the matter with you? What if he stuffed you in the trunk? What if there were three others waiting?
Do the hustle
This has to be something he read in a manga magazine. What a creep!
tamanegi
Dude's warming up to the Olympic!
oldman_13
No word on whether the girls were able to keep the money.
Heck, anyone can flash me if they pay me 3000-5000 yen.