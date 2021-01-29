Man flashes girl, asks how she rates him on 1-10 scale, then pays her ¥3,000

Police in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of indecent exposure after he dropped his pants in front of a 17-year-old high school girl, asked how she rated him and then paid her 3,000 yen.

According to police, Taro Yakabe, who is the manager of Hitachi Ltd’s planning division, approached the girl outside Shioiri Station in Yokosuka at around 9:30 p.m. on Nov 23 and asked if she would take part in a survey for which she would be paid.

The girl went with him to a nearby car parking lot where he dropped his pants. Yakabe then asked the girl how she would rate him on a scale of one to 10m gave her 3,000 yen and left. The girl reported the incident to a koban near the station.

Police said that 30 minutes earlier, Yakabe did the same thing with another woman, in her 20s, and paid her 5,000 yen.

Police identified Yakabe through street surveillance camera footage and the girl's description and he was arrested on Thursday. They said he has denied the charge and quoted him as saying he was drunk and has no recollection of either incident.

© Japan Today