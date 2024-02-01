Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Suspect flees from scene of double stabbing incident in Osaka

OSAKA

Police in Osaka are looking for a man who stabbed two men on a street in Osaka on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred in Higashi-Shinsaibashi, Chuo Ward, at around 11:55 a.m., Kyodo News reported. Two work colleagues were stabbed by a man who fled on foot.

The two victims, one in his 40s and the other in his 20s, were both stabbed in the leg. One of the victims called 110 during the attack. Police said the two men were taken to hospital and that their wounds were not life-threatening.

Police quoted the two victims as saying they did not know their attacker who is described as being about 170 to 175 centimeters tall, and was wearing a gray knit cap and white face mask.

We read about stabbings in the news every day here in Japan, with at least some of them ending up being fatal.

When is this country going to enact common-sense knife legislation?

