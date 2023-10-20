Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man forces his way into apartment; tries to assault 7-year-old girl

2 Comments
HYOGO

Police in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, are looking for a man who forced his way into an apartment and tried to assault a 7-year-old girl with a cutter knife on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the child had just returned home from school and as she opened the front door, a man came up behind her, shoved her into the apartment and threatened her with a knife, Kyodo News reported. The girl screamed and the man fled without harming her.

When the girl’s mother returned home at around 4:20 p.m., she found her child crying and called police.

The intruder was described as being about 30, of medium build and was dressed all in black.

Good God, my worst nightmare.

I'm glad nothing like this happens in the country I live in. Even when a child is approached or asked to get into a stranger's car it is national news.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Hang 'em High, when you find 'em...and cut it off with his box cutter

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

It is a very common thing in Japan but a seven year old kid should not be home alone. Glad she was not injured but she has suffered trauma that she may never get over.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

LindsayToday 05:28 pm JST

It is a very common thing in Japan but a seven year old kid should not be home alone. Glad she was not injured but she has suffered trauma that she may never get over.

This is not common in any developed nation. This is horrific and a serious worry for any parent.

A stranger forcing their way into your home to assault your children?! Damn.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Sicko

0 ( +0 / -0 )

