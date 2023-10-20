Man forces his way into apartment; tries to assault 7-year-old girl

Police in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, are looking for a man who forced his way into an apartment and tried to assault a 7-year-old girl with a cutter knife on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the child had just returned home from school and as she opened the front door, a man came up behind her, shoved her into the apartment and threatened her with a knife, Kyodo News reported. The girl screamed and the man fled without harming her.

When the girl’s mother returned home at around 4:20 p.m., she found her child crying and called police.

The intruder was described as being about 30, of medium build and was dressed all in black.

