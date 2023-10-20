Man forces his way into apartment; tries to assault 7-year-old girl

Police in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, are looking for a man who forced his way into an apartment and tried to assault a 7-year-old girl with a cutter knife on Friday afternoon.
According to police, the child had just returned home from school and as she opened the front door, a man came up behind her, shoved her into the apartment and threatened her with a knife, Kyodo News reported. The girl screamed and the man fled without harming her.
When the girl’s mother returned home at around 4:20 p.m., she found her child crying and called police.
The intruder was described as being about 30, of medium build and was dressed all in black.© Japan Today
William_Blake
Good God, my worst nightmare.
I'm glad nothing like this happens in the country I live in. Even when a child is approached or asked to get into a stranger's car it is national news.
WA4TKG
Hang 'em High, when you find 'em...and cut it off with his box cutter
Lindsay
It is a very common thing in Japan but a seven year old kid should not be home alone. Glad she was not injured but she has suffered trauma that she may never get over.
William_Blake
This is not common in any developed nation. This is horrific and a serious worry for any parent.
A stranger forcing their way into your home to assault your children?! Damn.
wallace
Sicko