Man found collapsed, bleeding from head wound, on Nagoya sidewalk

A 46-year-old man was found bleeding from a head wound, collapsed on a sidewalk in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, on Tuesday night.

According to police, a passerby called 110 at around 8:10 p.m. and said the man was on a sidewalk in Naka Ward, and that someone dressed in black had just run away from the scene, Kyodo News reported.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital and added that his injuries are not life-threatening. However, he has not yet been able to give them any information about his attacker.

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the assailant.

