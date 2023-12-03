Man found dead after apparently stabbing wife at home in Okayama Prefecture

A 57-year-old man was found dead after he apparently stabbed his 50-year-old wife and then himself at their home in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, on Saturday night, police said Sunday.

According to police, a woman called 110 at around 7:25 p.m. and said she had been stabbed, Kyodo News reported. Police rushed to the scene and found a woman bleeding from a knife wound to her stomach, collapsed in the kitchen. The body of her husband, identified as Tada Toita, was found in the bathroom. He was declared dead at the scene from a knife wound, police said, adding a blood-stained knife was found beside his body.

Police said Toita’s wife remained in a serious condition on Sunday and that they will wait until she recovers before questioning her.

The couple lived alone, police said.

