Man found dead after calling police to say he killed his mother

A man in his 60s was found dead on a crossing in Tokyo’s Ota Ward on Saturday night after he called 110 and told police he had killed his mother.

According to police, the call came in at around 7:30 p.m., Fuji TV reported. The caller said he had strangled his mother, who is in her 90s, and that he was going to kill himself by jumping in front of a train on a crossing. Police rushed to the apartment and found an elderly woman bleeding from the nose and with choke marks on her neck, but still alive.

The woman was taken to hospital where doctors said Sunday her condition had improved.

After the woman had been taken to hospital, police searched the area and at around 9:30 p.m., found the woman’s son dead on a crossing after being hit by a train on the Tokyu Ikegami Line.

© Japan Today