crime

Man found dead at home; bodies of father, grandfather found in nearby mountains

AOMORI

A 29-year-old man was strangled to death at his home in Towada City, Aomori Prefecture, on Thursday. The bodies of his father, in his 60s, and his grandfather, in his 80s, were found later in nearby mountains.

According to police, the man’s mother found her son’s body lying in bed when she returned home at around 10 a.m. Thursday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the man, Yasushi Sasaki, had been strangled to death.

The woman told police that her husband and son’s grandfather were missing. A short time later, the bodies of both men were found in a mountain forest. Police said the woman’s husband appeared to have hanged himself from a tree, while the grandfather was lying on his back, bleeding from his face which was covered with a sweater. Both men were declared dead at the scene.

