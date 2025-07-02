 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man found dead in apartment used for making porn films; suspect arrested

3 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 30-year-old man of unknown address and occupation on suspicion of abandoning the body of a 35-year-old man in an apartment used for making adult videos.

According to police, the body of Soichiro Naruse was found in the bathroom of the apartment in Shinjuku at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday after the management company of the building called 110 and said a foul odor was coming from the apartment, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said it appeared that Naruse had been dead for about a week. There were multiple wounds to his head and the body was covered by a blue tarp.

Police said security camera footage showed the suspect, Seiichi Kita, and another man coming out of the apartment, on June 27. Police believe Naruse was killed that day.

Camera footage also showed that Kita, as well as other men and women, frequently went to the apartment. One room in the apartment was used as a waiting room, while another room was using for filming videos, police said.

Police said Kita has denied killing Naruse and added that they are looking for the second man.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

I wonder if it was the place with the infamous indoor pool on the top floor?

2 ( +3 / -1 )

One room in the apartment was used as a waiting room,............

The mind boggles.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

oh...I thought the man died due to Snu-snu....

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japan Pension Guide for Foreigners: How to Enroll and Contribute

GaijinPot Blog

Bizen Osafune Sword Museum

GaijinPot Travel

10 Best Beaches Near Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Top 10 Sunflower Fields in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

food

5 All-Time Favorite Conveyor Belt Sushi Train Chain Restaurants in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Appliances to Stay Cool During Summer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Ways To Enjoy Tanabata With Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Groped, Scared, Disgusted: Stories Of Dealing With Chikan in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Hayama: The Best Zushi Beach Alternative Near Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kagawa

GaijinPot Travel

10 Water Parks In & Around Tokyo For Summer 2025

Savvy Tokyo