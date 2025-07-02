Man found dead in apartment used for making porn films; suspect arrested

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 30-year-old man of unknown address and occupation on suspicion of abandoning the body of a 35-year-old man in an apartment used for making adult videos.

According to police, the body of Soichiro Naruse was found in the bathroom of the apartment in Shinjuku at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday after the management company of the building called 110 and said a foul odor was coming from the apartment, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said it appeared that Naruse had been dead for about a week. There were multiple wounds to his head and the body was covered by a blue tarp.

Police said security camera footage showed the suspect, Seiichi Kita, and another man coming out of the apartment, on June 27. Police believe Naruse was killed that day.

Camera footage also showed that Kita, as well as other men and women, frequently went to the apartment. One room in the apartment was used as a waiting room, while another room was using for filming videos, police said.

Police said Kita has denied killing Naruse and added that they are looking for the second man.

