crime

Man found dead in back seat of car with extension cord around his neck

MIE

Police in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, are investigating the death of a 25-year-old demolition worker who was found in the back seat of a minicar parked outside his home on Sunday. An extension cord was tightly wound around his neck, Fuji TV reported.

The man, Yoshiki Yokoyama, lived with his 45-year-old wife who operates a pub and had not returned home at the time. When she called her husband and was unable to reach him, she then called her 25 year-old son from her first marriage and asked him to go and see if Yokoyama was OK. He went over to Yokoyama’s house and found him in the car at around 5:55 a.m. Yokoyama was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the car was owned by Yokoyama. The key was in the ignition and the doors were unlocked. Other than the cord around his neck, there were no other visible signs of trauma on the body. There was no suicide note in the car.

Yokoyama’s cell phone was found at the entrance to his house and police believe he may have been attacked just as he was about go inside and dragged to his car.

Oh....this one reaks of the so-called "anti social" forces or groups....

1 ( +1 / -0 )

