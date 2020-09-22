Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man found dead in car on rail crossing suspected of killing woman

0 Comments
CHIBA

A man who was found dead in his car on a rail crossing in Chiba Prefecture on Tuesday morning is believed to have killed a woman a few hours earlier.

According to police, a train driver on the JR Sotobo Line spotted a car on a crossing near Yatsumie Station in Chosei-mura at around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday and stopped the train, Fuji TV reported. Police found a man, later identified as Shinji Umeda, 41, in the driver’s seat, bleeding from a gunshot wound to the head. A gun was on the seat beside him.

At 6:30 a.m., the body of a 61-year-old woman was found on an isolated farm road in Mobara city, about seven kilometers away. The woman had been shot in the head. Police said Wednesday she had been shot by the same gun. They said that from her personal belongings they were able to ascertain that she and Umeda knew each other, and both were from Aichi Prefecture.

Police believe Umeda killed the woman and then himself.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Beaches

Miyakojima

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 37, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥75,000 in Fukuoka City—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhood Guide

Discovering Sankeien Garden, Yokohama

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying and Selling on Mercari, Rakuma, and PayPay Furima

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

8 Fascinating Spiritual Getaways in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #98: Saxophone Players Serenade Midnight Passengers Stranded at Shinjuku Station

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Vitamin C: Why We Need It And What Beauty Products To Use

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Season 3 of Netflix’s Aggretsuko is Darker Than Ever

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

How To Find Your Seasonal Color Palette

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Shopping For Gifts During A Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo