Man found dead in car on rail crossing suspected of killing woman

A man who was found dead in his car on a rail crossing in Chiba Prefecture on Tuesday morning is believed to have killed a woman a few hours earlier.

According to police, a train driver on the JR Sotobo Line spotted a car on a crossing near Yatsumie Station in Chosei-mura at around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday and stopped the train, Fuji TV reported. Police found a man, later identified as Shinji Umeda, 41, in the driver’s seat, bleeding from a gunshot wound to the head. A gun was on the seat beside him.

At 6:30 a.m., the body of a 61-year-old woman was found on an isolated farm road in Mobara city, about seven kilometers away. The woman had been shot in the head. Police said Wednesday she had been shot by the same gun. They said that from her personal belongings they were able to ascertain that she and Umeda knew each other, and both were from Aichi Prefecture.

Police believe Umeda killed the woman and then himself.

