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Man found dead in container on Kobe company premises with knives stuck in his abdomen, eye

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KOBE

A man was found dead Monday in a container on the premises of a civil engineering company in Kobe City with knives protruding from his abdomen and left eye.

According to police, a company executive called 110 at around 1:30 p.m. and said the body of a man was lying in a container, TV Asahi reported.

Police said the man was in his 50s or 60s. He was wearing a khaki parka, black trousers and beige shoes. There were no personal belongings or ID on the body.

Police said the container is used by a nearby fisheries company to store fishing nets and other equipment. The company said the door was closed when last checked on June 3.

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