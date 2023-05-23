Man found dead in convenience store parking lot in Nagasaki Prefecture

Police in Unzen City, Nagasaki Prefecture, are investigating the death of a man who was found bleeding from head wounds in the parking lot of a convenience store on Monday.

Local media reported that the 53-year-old man, whose name hasn’t been released, lived alone nearby. He was found at around 1:40 a.m. Monday by a delivery man who called 119.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead due to two wounds to the back of his head.

Police said the man’s blood was found on a building wall about 50 meters from he was found collapsed in the parking lot.

