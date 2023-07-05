Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man found dead in hotel near Narita airport ingested over 20 packets containing ‘white substance,’ police say

0 Comments
NARITA, Chiba

Chiba Prefectural Police said that an autopsy on a man found dead in a hotel near Narita International Airport revealed multiple plastic packets containing drugs inside his body.

The alleged drug mule, believed to be in his late teens to 30s, failed to check out of his room on Sunday, Kyodo News reported. An employee found his body and the hotel contacted police.

According to police reports, the autopsy revealed that the man had ingested over 20 plastic bags filled with an illicit white substance retrieved from his stomach. The man likely died from drug leakage complications that ruptured his digestive tract, the autopsy report said.

Police did not find any drugs in the hotel room.

0 Comments
Sounds like he couldn’t handle the load. I am sure that no one will miss a drug mule.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

