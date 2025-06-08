 Japan Today
crime

Suspect arrested after man found dead in Nagoya hotel room

0 Comments
NAGOYA

Police in Nagoya have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the robbery and murder of a 32-year-old man whose body was found in a hotel room in Naka Ward on Saturday.

According to police, the body of Hisamichi Kurita, an office worker from Kasugai City, Aichi Prefecture, was found face down on the bed, NTV reported. He was shirtless and only wearing pants. The sheets were bloodstained.

Police said Sunday that autopsy revealed asphyxiation due to strangulation as the cause of death and that Kurita had bled from the nose.

Kurita had been out drinking with colleagues on Friday night. On Saturday morning, Kurita's wife contacted his workplace saying that she couldn't get in touch with him. One of the co-workers who had been drinking with Kurita knew which hotel he was staying at and went to see if he was still there.

He and a hotel employee found Kurita’s body at around 3:05 p.m. and called 110.

Police said Monday that hotel security camera footage showed a man and a woman entering and leaving Kurita's room on Friday night, adding they are searching for the woman.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

