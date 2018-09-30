Man found dead on Chiba highway after possible hit-and-run

Police are investigating the possible hit-and-run death of a man who was found collapsed on a highway in Chiba Prefecture, on Sunday.

At around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, police received a phone call from someone in the vicinity of Katsutadai-minami, Yachiyo City, reporting that a man was lying on the road on National Route 16, Fuji TV reported.

The man, who is believed to be around 30 years old, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said fragments from a car were at the scene, indicating that the victim was likely hit by a vehicle.

Police are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the vehicle.

