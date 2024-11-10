Man found dead on Osaka Pref coast with ankles bound by tape

Police in Kaizuka City, Osaka Prefecture, are investigating the death of a man who was found dead on a tetrapod, with his ankles bound by tape.

According to police, the body was found at around 10 p.m. Saturday by a man who had gone fishing, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said the man was in his late 20s to early 40s, about 165 cm tall, wearing a T-shirt and sweatpants.

Police said it appeared the man, who had no ID or personal belongings on him, had been dead for several days and that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The spot where the body was found is in an area lined with factories and warehouses, about 1 km west of Kaizuka Station on the Nankai Electric Railway line.

