crime

Man found dead on river bank in Tokyo

1 Comment
TOKYO

Police investigating the death of a man whose body was found Sunday night in long grass on a river bank in Chofu, Tokyo, said Monday that he had been strangled.

A passerby called 110 at around 7:50 p.m. Sunday and said a man was lying on his back in grass near the edge of the Tama River, Fuji TV reported.

Police said the man, who appeared to be in his late 20s or early 30s, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigators said the man had strangulation marks around his neck that appear to have been made by a thin cord. There were no other external signs of injury on the body which was clad in a T-shirt and jeans.

Police said that other than a watch and a key in his pocket, the victim had no personal belongings on him.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

