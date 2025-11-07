Man found dead on street in Chiba Prefecture

A man died in hospital after he was found bleeding and collapsed on the street in Matsudo City, Chiba Prefecture, early Saturday morning.

According to police, a woman called 110 at around 4 a.m. and said an elderly man was collapsed on the street, and bleeding from the head, TV Asahi reported.

The man, believed to be in his 50s to 70s, was unconscious when an ambulance arrived. He was taken to hospital but never regained consciousness and died later Saturday morning.

Police said the man had a stab wound in his right side, and a knife was found near him at the scene which is in a residential area approximately 100 meters from Kita-Matsudo Station on the JR Joban Line.

