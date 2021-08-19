Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man found dead, son injured in Akita home

3 Comments
AKITA

A man in his 70s was found stabbed to death in his house in Akita City on Thursday, police said. The man’s son, in his 40s, was also found in the house, with stab wounds to his neck and arms.

According to police, a welfare official visited the house at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday and found the two men. Police said the father had been stabbed several times in the neck and stomach and was declared dead at the scene, Sankei Shimbun reported. The son had stab wounds to his neck and arms. He was taken to hospital where he was in a critical condition on Friday.

Police said there were no signs that anyone had broken into the house and added that they will wait until the son recovers before questioning him about what happened. The two lived alone.

3 Comments
An intruder? Dangerous times. Very good timing that the welfare official showed up.

Reckless

An intruder? Dangerous times.

Possibly just domestic violence. We do not know. Having peoples lives destroyed because of excessive Corona rules certainly does not help.

Murder followed by half-assed attempt at suicide would be my guess.

