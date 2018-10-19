Man found guilty of killing Japanese woman in Canada

A man prosecuted last year in connection with the death of a Japanese woman in Vancouver was found guilty of murder on Friday, a Canadian court said.
William Schneider, 50, had admitted to stuffing the body of Natsumi Kogawa, then a 30-year-old student at a language school, into a suitcase in 2016 but denied the charges of murdering her, according to local media.
Kogawa, a native of Aomori Prefecture, went missing sometime after she was seen walking with Schneider on a surveillance video in downtown Vancouver on Sept 8, 2016.
Her body was found in a famous mansion known as Gabriola House in the city's West End on Sept 28 of that year and Schneider was arrested on the same day.© KYODO
expat
"向うは危ない”... Japanese are killed by other Japanese in Japan more frequently than anywhere else on Earth, but nobody seems to notice that danger...
Strangerland
Yeah, I don't imagine Japanese would be killed by other Japanese in other countries at the same rate they would in Japan.
Seems like a really strange comparison you are making though, and it's not very clear what the point is that you were trying to make with the comparison.
Strangerland
Nice on the Canadian justice system, and a relatively quick verdict as well - it's only been a year.
Poor girl probably thought she was leaving on the adventure of her life. What a sad end. I hope it doesn't scare too many others from overseas travel.
seadog538
In 1997 a 22 years old Japanese woman was murdered in Cairns (Australia) by a 16 year old boy. It was a particularly brutal attack culminating in her naked body beng dumped in swamp. She had been so savagely bashed that she died in her own blood. In 2001 in Adelaide (also Australia) a young Japanese woman was murdered and her body dumped in rubbish tip. Thousands of tons of rubbish had to be moved to find her body. The man found guilty of the crime had a long history of sexual perversion offences involving rape and public masturbation. At his trial he claimed to have Kleinfelts Syndrome and after spending some years in jail made an application for parole. It seems that many Japanese people travel overseas thinking that some countries particularly safe when of course you have to be careful wherever you are.