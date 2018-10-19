Man found guilty of killing Japanese woman in Canada

A man prosecuted last year in connection with the death of a Japanese woman in Vancouver was found guilty of murder on Friday, a Canadian court said.

William Schneider, 50, had admitted to stuffing the body of Natsumi Kogawa, then a 30-year-old student at a language school, into a suitcase in 2016 but denied the charges of murdering her, according to local media.

Kogawa, a native of Aomori Prefecture, went missing sometime after she was seen walking with Schneider on a surveillance video in downtown Vancouver on Sept 8, 2016.

Her body was found in a famous mansion known as Gabriola House in the city's West End on Sept 28 of that year and Schneider was arrested on the same day.

