Man found murdered at home in Aichi Pref

A 53-year-old man was found dead at his home in Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture, on Friday. Police said Yoshio Ikuta’s hands and legs were bound and that he had been stabbed several times in the stomach and neck, Fuji TV reported. He was also blindfolded.

According to police, when Ikuta – a company employee -- failed to show up for work on Friday morning, one of his colleagues tried repeatedly calling him on his cell phone. Unable to get an answer, the company contacted police who went to Ikuta’s home and found the body just after noon.

Police said the front door and all the windows were locked and that the house showed no signs of having been ransacked.

