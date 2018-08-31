Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man found murdered at home in Aichi Pref

0 Comments
OKAZAKI, Aichi

A 53-year-old man was found dead at his home in Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture, on Friday. Police said Yoshio Ikuta’s hands and legs were bound and that he had been stabbed several times in the stomach and neck, Fuji TV reported. He was also blindfolded.

According to police, when Ikuta – a company employee -- failed to show up for work on Friday morning, one of his colleagues tried repeatedly calling him on his cell phone. Unable to get an answer, the company contacted police who went to Ikuta’s home and found the body just after noon.

Police said the front door and all the windows were locked and that the house showed no signs of having been ransacked.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Understanding the Japanese Pension System Part 3/3: How Do I Collect?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Lifestyle

Onsen While On Your Period: Cultural Taboo Or Well-Prepared OK Experience?

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Hiking

Yamanobe-no-Michi Trail

GaijinPot Travel

Nature

Togakushi Village

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “My Boyfriend Suddenly Changed” & “I Thought He Liked Me”

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Local Search Tips for Planning a Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog