Police are investigating the murder of a man whose body was found in his apartment in Komoro, Nagano Prefecture, at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police, two acquaintances of the man visited the second-floor apartment after not having heard from him in several days, Fuji TV reported. They found the body and called police.

Police said the victim, whose name has not yet been released, had suffered multiple stab wounds.

