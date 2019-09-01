Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man found stabbed on road in Ibaraki Pref

IBARAKI

Police in Sakai, Ibaraki Prefecture, said a man was found collapsed on a road in the neighboring town of Bando on Sunday morning, after being stabbed in the stomach.

According to police, a man and a woman saw the man lying on the road at around 4 a.m. He was bleeding from a stab wound to the left side of his stomach, so they took him to a hospital in Sakai, where staff called 110.

Police said the man, who is in his late 30s or 40s, is in a stable condition and that they will wait until he recovers before questioning him further about what happened. He had no personal belongings or ID on him when he was found, police said.

