Man found stabbed to death at home in Tokyo

A 44-year-old man was found stabbed to death in his apartment in Tokyo on Thursday.

According to police, the victim, Akihiro Kawashima, had 10 stab wounds in five places, including the neck and lower abdomen, TV Asahi reported. He also had knife wounds on his hands and arms, possibly sustained as he tried to defend himself, police said.

Police said nearby security camera footage showed Kawashima, who was a representative for a company that handles sound and lighting equipment for events, returning home alone at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. When he didn’t show up for a meeting with two friends at 9 a.m. on Thursday, they went to the apartment in Ota Ward but got no response after pressing the buzzer. They then called police.

Police said Kawashima’s body was found collapsed in the dining kitchen room. Multiple bloody footprints were found inside the apartment but there was no murder weapon.

