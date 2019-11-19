Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man found stabbed to death in Aichi apartment

AICHI

A 49-year-old man was found stabbed to death in his apartment in Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture, police said Wednesday.

According to police, the body of Kaoru Kawahara was found covered with a futon on the living room floor at around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday by his mother, Fuji TV reported. She told police she had gone to his apartment because she was concerned after not having heard from her son since Oct 31. The apartment was locked but she had a key.

Police said there were several stab wounds on Kawahara’s body and that it appeared he had been dead for about three days. Police said a balcony window of the third-floor apartment was broken and believe the killer got into the apartment that way.

Meanwhile, local media quoted an acquaintance of Kawahara as saying that he was in debt.

