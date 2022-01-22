Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

3 detained after 82-year-old man stabbed to death in Tokyo hotel

3 Comments
TOKYO

Police on Saturday detained a woman and two men in their 20s for questioning over the murder of an 82-year-old man who was found stabbed to death in a love hotel in Tokyo on Friday night.

The man, Katsuzo Kono from Saitama City, was found in the 10th-floor hotel room in Ikebukuro at around 10 p.m., Fuji TV reported. Police said the man, whose body was nude, had been stabbed in the chest and thigh and was declared dead at the scene.

Police said Kono's wallet was empty. No knife was found in the room.

Kono checked in to the hotel with a woman in her 20s at around 8:10 p.m. Surveillance camera footage showed the woman leaving the hotel about an hour later and meeting two men outside.

Police received a call at 9:45 p.m. from a public phone, in which a woman, who didn't give her name, said she had received a message on Line from a friend that something bad had happened at the hotel.

The hotel is located about 400 meters from JR Ikebukuro Station.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Help in the fight against COVID-19!

Earn ¥317,000 with a free health checkup as a Clinical Study Participant in Tokyo

Join Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

Hope im

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Hope I'm still frequenting love hotels when I'm 82!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Scenario: Woman organized to meet old man in love hotel for prostitution. Accomplices tell her to stab and rob him. She meets friends after killing and robbing him. They all go to Pachinko together to spend their haul.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

8 Deadly Animals Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #163: Celebrating Coming of Age Day in Style

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chuo-Sobu Line

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #164: University Entrance Exam Mixes American and British English

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Unique Japanese Goods to Warm You Up This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 17-23

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Six Kid-Friendly Places to Escape the Elements

Savvy Tokyo

health

Recipe: Carrot, Ginger & Miso Soup

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: ‘Why Hostess Clubs?’

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Crazy Japanese Kaiju Movies You Must Watch

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Dealing with Mandatory Hotel Quarantine for Foreign Residents Returning to Japan

GaijinPot Blog