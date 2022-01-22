3 detained after 82-year-old man stabbed to death in Tokyo hotel

Police on Saturday detained a woman and two men in their 20s for questioning over the murder of an 82-year-old man who was found stabbed to death in a love hotel in Tokyo on Friday night.

The man, Katsuzo Kono from Saitama City, was found in the 10th-floor hotel room in Ikebukuro at around 10 p.m., Fuji TV reported. Police said the man, whose body was nude, had been stabbed in the chest and thigh and was declared dead at the scene.

Police said Kono's wallet was empty. No knife was found in the room.

Kono checked in to the hotel with a woman in her 20s at around 8:10 p.m. Surveillance camera footage showed the woman leaving the hotel about an hour later and meeting two men outside.

Police received a call at 9:45 p.m. from a public phone, in which a woman, who didn't give her name, said she had received a message on Line from a friend that something bad had happened at the hotel.

The hotel is located about 400 meters from JR Ikebukuro Station.

© Japan Today