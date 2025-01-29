 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man found unconscious in Osaka park dies

0 Comments
OSAKA

A 28-year-old man, who was found in a park in Osaka on Tuesday morning, with his face covered in blood, died later in hospital, police said.

According to police, the man was found in in Sumiyoshi Park in Suminoe Ward at around 6:50 a.m., NTV reported. A passerby called 110 and said a man was lying on the ground near a water fountain and that his face was covered in blood.

Police said he was conscious but unable to speak when he was taken to the hospital. However, he died Tuesday night.

Police said the man’s name was Juntaro Ozaki, a resident of Sumiyoshi Ward, of unknown occupation.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn ¥620,000 as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session to receive cash, a free trip to Fukuoka and a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist/student visas are welcome!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Winter

OTC Japanese Medicines for Flu Season

GaijinPot Blog

10 Things in Japan Only Locals Know About

GaijinPot Blog

How to Celebrate Setsubun with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 Tourist Mistakes In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Nagasaki Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Here’s How To Make Your Own Ehomaki This Setsubun

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Setsubun: Japan’s Beloved Bean-Throwing Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

2 Keys To Making Multilingual Relationships Work

Savvy Tokyo

Do You Have to Pay the NHK Fee?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Nagasaki Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel