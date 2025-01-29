Man found unconscious in Osaka park dies

A 28-year-old man, who was found in a park in Osaka on Tuesday morning, with his face covered in blood, died later in hospital, police said.

According to police, the man was found in in Sumiyoshi Park in Suminoe Ward at around 6:50 a.m., NTV reported. A passerby called 110 and said a man was lying on the ground near a water fountain and that his face was covered in blood.

Police said he was conscious but unable to speak when he was taken to the hospital. However, he died Tuesday night.

Police said the man’s name was Juntaro Ozaki, a resident of Sumiyoshi Ward, of unknown occupation.

