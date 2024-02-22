Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man found with knife stuck in his stomach in Chiba Prefecture park

CHIBA

A 26-year-old man was found collapsed with a knife stuck in his stomach in a park in Yotsukaido City, Chiba Prefecture, on Wednesday night.

A passerby saw the man at around 8:30 p.m. and called police, Kyodo News reported. The man was lying on the ground near the entrance to Takanedai Park. The victim, who is from Chiba City, was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition on Thursday, police said.

He told police a man he did not know stabbed him and ran away.

Police said they are examining surveillance camera footage near the park to try and identify the assailant.

© Japan Today

