crime

Man found wrapped in blanket on road in Ibaraki strangled to death, police say

IBARAKI

Police in Toride, Ibaraki Prefecture, have identified a man whose body was found wrapped in a blanket along a country road on June 9, and said an autopsy showed he had been strangled to death.

Police said the victim was Kazuhiko Kitada, 59, of unknown occupation, Sankei Shimbun reported. His body was found near a cemetery by a man jogging at around 5:40 a.m. last Wednesday. 

Kitada's head, which was protruding from the blanket, had a small towel wrapped around it, and the upper half of his body was bound with a vinyl cord, police said, adding the body was barefoot and clad only in underwear. There were no personal belongings on him.

Police said the autopsy revealed that Kitada had been dead for two-four days before his body was found. Police said he lived near JR Tennodai Station in Abiko, Chiba Prefecture.

